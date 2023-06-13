Ubisoft showed gameplay of the video game that they develop in collaboration with Star Wars titled Star Wars Outlaws of which we had a first glimpse in the Xbox Showcase on Sunday. This time, the video lasts just over ten and a half minutes and includes some animated scenes from the story, as well as plenty of action, vehicles, and abilities.

The release date will be until 2024 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Via: Youtube