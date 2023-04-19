Ubisoft is giving The Division fans a glimpse of the series’ future (plus a recap of its present and past) during a newly announced livestream airing this Thursday, 20th April.

Proceedings are set to begin at 7pm BST/8pm CEST/11am PDT this Thursday via twitch and Youtubewith Ubisoft promising news on three of its The Division games.

Up first is the still-popular The Division 2, which will share more on its upcoming rogue-like-inspired Descent mode, alongside details of its Year 5 plans. Ubisoft, you might recall, confirmed a fifth year of content would be happening last July.

Little has been seen of The Division Heartland since its fleeting appearance last year.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s showcase, free-to-play The Division spin-off Heartland – which has only been seen fleetingly since its announcement for PC and consoles back in 2021 – will get a new “gameplay preview”, while upcoming free-to-play mobile offering The Division Resurgence will appear in the form of a “project update”.

Ubisoft recently confirmed it’ll be showing more of its future titles in a Ubisoft Forward Live stream on 12th June. The event will take place alongside a number of other notable showcases over the course of the week now vacated by the canceled E3 2023.