According to the news agency, the Asian giant would like to expand its participation in the parents of Assassin’s Creed.

The video game industry is going through quite a tumultuous moment, with large purchase and sale operations of industry giants and smaller studios, and with companies like Ubisoft that have doubts about their future. After some poor fiscal results, and the announcement of several cancellations, today the interest of Tencent Games in expanding its participation in the company has become known, which has caused company shares soar in Paris.

Until four sources with direct knowledge of the matter they informed the Reuters agency of the desire of the Asian conglomerate to enter more into the capital of Ubisoft. It is not clear to what level this operation would be, considering that Ubisoft, unlike some of Tencent Games’ latest purchases, is one of the giants in the sector even though it is not currently going through its best moments.

Tencent Games already has 5% of Ubisoft’s capitalWe have to remember that Tencent Games already has a 5% stake in Ubisoftacquired for 66 euros each share in mid-2018. But since then the Asian holding company has been more interested in increasing its presence in the sector through the entry into the capital of other companies as well as the total acquisition of 100% of different studios, like the creators of Back 4 Blood in December.

Now they return to the fray, and always according to Reuters sources they would be offering up to 100 euros to acquire a higher percentage of shares that, if the operation is successfully settled, could allow them to be the largest individual shareholder of Ubisoft, thus surpassing the Guillemot family, which owns 15% of the companywhile the remaining 80% of the capital would be in the hands of public investors.

Naturally, neither Tencent nor Ubisoft have confirmed this operation, but the shares of the French giant are up about 15% at this time. In addition, the price of Guillemot Corp. also rises 7.18% at the time of writing the news.

As we have told at the beginning, Ubisoft is far from living a quiet period, and it is not the first time this year that purchase rumors have shaken it. We will have to be attentive to the future of a developer responsible for some of the most beloved franchises among the public, starting with Assassin’s Creed, very present in the network gossip in recent weeks, and following by Far Cry, Splinter Cell, etc. .

For its part, Tencent Games has stakes of varying importance in Epic Games, Paradox Interactive, Kadokawa Corporation (FromSoftware), Bloober Team, Marvelous, among an endless number of different companies, and owns 100% of Funcom, Riot Games —developers of League of Legends—, Sumo Digital, etc.

