This has not been a good day for Ubisoft. A couple of hours ago, a financial report from the company revealed that three unannounced games have been canceled and, for the sixth time, Skull and Bones It has been delayed. Along with this, it was confirmed that Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Y Just Dance 2023 They did not perform as expected. As a result, The shares of the French company have fallen on the stock market.

A few moments ago it was revealed that Ubisoft had a 10.5% drop on the Dow Jones to $4.39, nearing a seven-year low for the company.. For its part, the company has indicated that it will “depreciate around 500 million euros of capitalized R&D” in relation to those canceled games, as well as several more “premium and free-to-play” games that are still in development. in addition to reducing its internal costs by 200 million euros over the next two years through restructuring, the sale of assets and “natural wear and tear”.

This means that a series of layoffs will take place in the future, although at the moment it is unknown how big this measure will be. Similarly, Yves Guillemont, the CEO of Ubisoft, blamed “worsening economic conditions,” and the game industry’s shift toward what he calls “mega-brands” and “eternal games-as-a-service.”

A terrible day for Ubisoft. One thing the company could do well is follow a similar model to Square Enix, and not just focus on AAA titles, but experiment with the possibilities of smaller experiences. However, considering their situation, this is most likely not on their minds.

Via: Dow Jones