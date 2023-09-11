Assassin’s Creed Black Flag – AKA the one where you get to be a pirate – is currently unavailable on Steam. But don’t get excited – it’s not because there’s a new version on the cards.

Black Flag’s disappearance from the steam store Prompted speculation from fans – fueled by previous whispers – that Ubisoft had pulled the original version of the game ahead of the launch of its rumored remake.

In response to those whispers, Ubisoft has now issued a statement saying the game was simply unavailable to buy right now due to a “technical issue.”

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is widely-regarded as one of the best games in Ubisoft’s series.

“We are aware that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is currently unavailable for purchase on Steam,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer. “This is due to a technical issue, and our teams are working on a solution to bring it back as soon as possible.”

Back in June, Kotaku reported that a Black Flag remake was in the works, with Skull & Bones studio Ubisoft Singapore “heavily involved.” Still, the project was not expected to be completed for “at least a few years.”

Of course, Skull & Bones began life as a spin-off from Black Flag – and a decade on, still lacks a release date. The suggestion that a Black Flag remake is now being built on top of Skull & Bones’ tech is certainly interesting – as long as it doesn’t take quite as long to launch.

Of all the Assassin’s Creed games, Black Flag’s open seas seem most ripe for a revisit. If you prefer your Assassin’s Creed games on dry land, however, this year’s Mirage is a nostalgic trip back to the series’ origins in the Middle East.