Ghost Recon Breakpoint didn’t exactly impress when it launched back in 2019 but Ubisoft has stuck with the game, finessing and expanding the experience along the way – and it’s now pledged to continue that process throughout this year.

Breakpoint was, according to Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake, “a broken, swirling vortex of recycled Ubisoft mechanics stamped across a dismal, forgettable world” at launch. However, following a commercial reception as limp as its critical one, Ubisoft announced it was working on a “more radical and immersive version” of its online tactical shooter.

That eventually turned up the following year, and the remainder of 2020 brought a Splinter Cell tie-in known Deep Stage, as well as Ghost Recon Soldier crossover Red Patriot, and now Ubisoft has confirmed its development efforts to improve and expand the game aren ‘ t stopping any time soon, and that Breakpoint fans can look forward to “new content to Ghost Recon Breakpoint throughout 2021”.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint X Rainbow Six Siege trailer.

“We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come,” the publisher wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing in a few surprises into the mix!”.

Ubisoft launched the first of its 2021 offerings – a Rainbow Six Siege inspired event known as Amber Sky – back in January. There’s no word yet on what the publisher has in store for the remainder of the year, but it says to expect more details “soon”.