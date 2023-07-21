For the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023, ubisoft announced a sales of 288.9 million euros, ie 9.2% less than in the same period of the previous year. He also spoke of a very important agreement with Tencent for the release of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade.

Ubisoft numbers

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is at the heart of the deal with Tencent

Net bookings were €267.7 million, down 8.7% on the previous year (but above the €240 million target). Recurring player spending (in-game purchases, DLC, subscriptions, season passes and advertising) accounted for 47.6% of total net bookings, with 92% of these coming from catalog titles. For the full fiscal year, the company expects operating income of 400 million euros.

“We are confident that our strong focus on best-in-class opportunities, coupled with significant cost reductions, will lead to significant advancement in revenue, earnings and cash flow generation over the next few years,” said the Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot.

Ubisoft’s launches within the current fiscal year include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Talking about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, the game will be launched in closed beta on August 3 and Ubisoft has spoken of one of the largest publishing deals in the video game industry. Apparently the agreement reached by the two companies is similar to the one made by Tencent for Call of Duty: Mobile, which sees the revenues of the game divided 50/50 between Activision, which owns the intellectual property, and the development studio TiMi studio (owned by Tencent).

According to Ubisoft, this is another positive step in the strategic relationship long-term relationship between Tencent and Ubisoft. Meanwhile, Ubisoft plans to release two more mobile games: The Division Resurgence, developed by Level Infinite, and Rainbow Six Mobile, developed by Ubisoft Montreal.