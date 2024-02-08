Ubisoft he published his financial statement for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, showing a slight increase in net bookings and a decline in revenue. However, estimates speak of record net bookings for the entire year thanks to the new games, namely Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Skull and Bones.
The third quarter was driven by the launches of Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as the continued success of Rainbow Six: Siege.
In the nine months ended December 31, 2023, Ubisoft produced revenues of €1.443 billion (-4.1% year-over-year), with net bookings of €1.449 billion (+1.6% year-over-year) and net bookings of digital by 1.19 billion euros (-2.1%). Net catalog bookings were 1.05 billion euros (+39.7%).
The data relating to the third quarter alone speak of net bookings of 626.2 million euros, with digital bookings reaching 468 million euros.
Other data
During the meeting with investors, Ubisoft noted that bookings for the quarter were higher than estimates, exceeding them by approximately 16 million euros, thanks to new launches and the strength of its catalog. Note the great prevalence of digital bookings, which represented 75% of the total, despite being 18% lower than last year.
As already mentioned, for the Q4 results Ubisoft see a possibility of strong growth thanks to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Skull and Bones. Contributions should also come from the online shooter XDefiant, from the continuation of sales from the launches of the previous quarter and from catalog titles.
As for the most recent launches, it seems that Assassin's Creed Mirage went really well, even exceeding the company's expectations. Among the catalog titles, The Crew stands out, which fared better than its sequel, and the evergreen Rainbow Six Siege, which seems to have achieved notable numbers, despite the competition from other live services.
