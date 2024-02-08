Ubisoft he published his financial statement for the first nine months of the current fiscal year, showing a slight increase in net bookings and a decline in revenue. However, estimates speak of record net bookings for the entire year thanks to the new games, namely Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Skull and Bones.

The third quarter was driven by the launches of Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as the continued success of Rainbow Six: Siege.

In the nine months ended December 31, 2023, Ubisoft produced revenues of €1.443 billion (-4.1% year-over-year), with net bookings of €1.449 billion (+1.6% year-over-year) and net bookings of digital by 1.19 billion euros (-2.1%). Net catalog bookings were 1.05 billion euros (+39.7%).

The data relating to the third quarter alone speak of net bookings of 626.2 million euros, with digital bookings reaching 468 million euros.