After spending a long time without being able to enjoy one of the most anticipated events of the year for the video game industry, as many of you already know, E3 is back in digital format. Although, large companies such as Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Square Enix, Warner Bros, Take-Two and many others that will be present with great announcements and surprises in this long-awaited E3 2021 that will begin on June 12 and end on 15th day of the same month.

Of course, the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference It is undoubtedly the most anticipated of E3 2021, but other companies like Ubisoft are not far behind. The French company will make an appearance with its UbiForward at the event on June 12 at 9:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Many fans hope to meet the first details of the new Assassin’s Creed or an announcement of a possible remake of Assassin’s Creed 1. The expectation is high, therefore, to calm the pre-E3 hype a bit, through its official Web we have known that Ubisoft has revealed the news that we will have in the UbiForward of E3 2021, although of course, some other surprise awaits us.

Will we have a new Assassin’s Creed free to play for Xbox?

Ubisoft reveals the news that we will have in the UbiForward of E3 2021

The main event kicks off at 9:00 PM PST and will include important announcements, news on Ubisoft’s most popular games and some surprises you won’t want to miss. Find out all the details about the next big title in the Rainbow Six franchise, formerly known as Rainbow six quarantine, with in-game footage and trailers for this new world-first cooperative title. Dive into the paradise island of Yara in Far Cry 6 and discover the action-packed adventures that await you in a nation under the yoke of dictator Antón Castillo. Get ready for an onslaught of extreme sports with Riders republic, a massive open-world multiplayer gaming arena set in the vast and beautiful landscapes of North America. You will also know the next content for current games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Y Rainbow six siege.

At the moment, these are the confirmed games that will appear in the Ubisoft Forward in E3 2021. But also, the French company has some other surprises for us for this next event. Will we have the first details of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Meteor DLC that could be a Far Cry New Dawn-style expansion?