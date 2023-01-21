It is well known that Ubisoft It is not going through a glory period, since a few days ago it was confirmed that the company canceled three video games that were never shown to the public. For their part, important games such as Skull and Bones have seen a new delay, although this does not mean that the pirate adventure has been removed in any way.

Through his channel Youtube, the French company has shared a new video in which you can see an extensive gameplay of what can be seen in the battles of pirate ships. You can also see a little more of the outposts, and certain narrative details, which should not be forgotten that in the past it was commented that it will not be exactly the strong point of the game.

Check the video:

Remember that Skull and Bones It will go on sale sometime in 2023 – 2024. This for consoles of the last generation and new.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It seems that Ubisoft is not giving up on this game yet, so it respects the determination. However, there are already so many delays that possibly in the end the game does not meet expectations, we’ll see what happens.