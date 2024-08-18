Through a casting leak A series of details have emerged about this potential new game, which would be directed by Kim Hurdon, Director of dubbing for many of the French company’s video games.

Ubisoft is a company that is always ready to propose new IPs and, although it seems deeply focused on Assassin’s Creed, it always has something new in the drawer. One of the projects that could be coming seems to be called “ Iridium ” (code name, probably not definitive) and we now have the opportunity to find out something more.

What we know about Iridium

The synopsis emerged online reads, in translation: “In the aftermath of a terrible war, raiders scavenge the ruins of Highpoint City for invaluable resources. Once considered the pinnacle of human civilization, Highpoint is now controlled by the forces that defeated it, a cross between a prison and a science experiment gone wrong. Intense radiation prevents organic humans from operating within the warzone, so human minds are copied into mechanical husks, allowing them to explore this hostile landscape.”

The many Ubisoft games developed over the years

“Lawless factions fight for survival in the wasteland, while the local Authority maintains order as best it can. Now, decades after the fall of Highpoint, something is beginning to stir in the ashes… something alien. In Whittaker’s shoesa man with a shady past and a reputation for taking jobs no one else will, experience what it means to trade your humanity for a mechanical shell as you embark on the journey of a lifetime. To reach the epicenter of this mysterious place, Whittaker will need stealth, cunning, and a variety of vehicles and weapons. Only then will Highpoint reveal its deepest secrets.”

The casting from which the information comes was linked to a character named “Octavia”a woman in her mid-20s. It is explained that “Octavia is a low-level employee of the Event Containment Area Authority’s Infrastructure Division, responsible for the construction and maintenance of the vast network of buildings and devices within the ECA. Both of her parents were respected scientists at Highpoint before the war. When the Event occurred, Octavia and her father managed to escape, but her mother was a devotee of Highpoint’s self-proclaimed leader, Isaac Armitage, and was killed in the explosion. Octavia is a rebel; she grew up in the ECA and doesn’t like being told what she’s allowed to do and see.”

“Raised by a father forced to assist his own nation’s enemy, Octavia has no memories or ties to the old Highpoint: the Event Containment Area is the only world she has ever known. When she became a young adultOctavia was forced to take on the responsibility of her family early on, as her father struggled with depression and became obsessed with personal pursuits outside of work, resulting in his joblessness and insanity. With her in-depth knowledge of ECAA facilities and protocols, Octavia secretly earns money by helping Sleepwalkers illegally enter the Grid.”

“While his father was helping ECAA to understand the Event who had destroyed his world, became obsessed with the belief that his wife was somehow still alive, eventually disappearing into the Grid – a death sentence for organics.”

Of course, it is not certain that the information reported is correct or that it has not changed in the meantime, given that the casting was held last year. It is also possible that in the meantime the project has been deleted.

For now, the certainty is that Ubisoft will publish Assassin’s Creed Shadows very soon.