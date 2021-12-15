The last time we saw Sam Fischer star in his own game, it was on Splinter Cell: Blacklist 2013. Eight years have passed without a new title in the series. Since then, fans have only seen this character in collaborations with Ghost Recon. But nevertheless, It seems that this could change shortly.

Recently, a new brand registration emerged, where it is seen that Ubisoft has renewed the name of Splinter Cell, this on the Justia Trademarks site. Along with this, in the status section you can find the new application message, referring to its use in possible games.

However, some people believe that this may also be a reference to the Splinter Cell animated series that is in development, and not so much in a new game for the series. At the moment, Ubisoft has not commented on the future of this property in this medium. The only thing left for us is to wait and keep looking forward to Sam Fischer’s adventure.

