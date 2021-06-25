A few weeks ago, the user of YouTube, Krollywood, posted a video showing his recreation of the maps of GoldenEye 007 within the editor Far Cry 5. The work was certainly impressive, and each one of them was recreated almost perfectly, but Ubisoft it was necessary to remove them after a claim for copyright infringement.

In an email to Kotaku, Krollywood he said the following about it:

“I’m really sad — not just because of all the work I put into it in the last three years, but because of the players who wanted to play them or who bought Far Cry just because of my levels.”

For his part, a representative of Ubisoft came out with this statement:

“In keeping with the guidelines set forth in our ‘Terms of Use’, there were maps created within Far Cry 5 that had already been removed following a claim of copyright infringement towards Ubisoft and are currently no longer available. We respect the intellectual property rights of others and we expect our users to do the same. This matter is the responsibility of the creator of the map and the owners of the rights and we have nothing more to share for now. “

Ubisoft He did not want to say if said claim was by MGM, who currently maintain control over the original license of GoldenEye 007.

Via: Kotaku