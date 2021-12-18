Apparently the drift NFT which moved Ubisoft with the introduction of Ubisoft Quartz and the “Digits” (the name of the offending NFT currency) does not particularly benefit the French-Canadian company. While developers and unions have already expressed strong skepticism tending to despair, on the other hand there are very unpromising results that Ubisoft should take into consideration.

As Stephen Totilo reports, the sale price of the Digits ranges from $ 634 to $ 423,000, but buyers would spend no more than … 21 dollars. Only nineteen of the two thousand weapon skins have gone on sale, but it seems that the maximum price is far from expected.

Those Ghost Recon NFT gun skins are now on crypto marketplaces. Of the 2,000 skins issued, I found 19 on sale. Asking prices ranged from 4 to 3,000. The highest offer anyone is making on the market I checked? The sector is full of speculatorshttps://t.co/cOuyVdn2Fv – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) December 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The introduction (or “forcing”? ed) of Non-Fungible Tokens in video games it has never received a positive reception. Recently, the announcement of NFT elements related to STALKER 2 Heart of Chernobyl has made fans protest to the point that GSC Game World has been forced to listen to its fans and nip the project in the bud: will Ubisoft be able to follow the same path?

Source: Axios