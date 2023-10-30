Ubisoft is “decommissioning” online services for a further 10 of its “older” titles, with the likes of Assassin’s Creed 2, Splinter Cell: Conviction, and Trials Evolution all affected.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly,” the publisher wrote in a post on its support site. “however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated.”

In total, 10 games will see their online services yank as of 25th January next year. On PC, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Ghost Recon Future Solider, Heroes of Might and Magic 4, NCSI, RUSE, and Trials Evolution will all be affected. Online services will also be decommissioned for Assassin’s Creed 2 and Spinter Cell: Conviction on Xbox 360, Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (Xbox 360 and PS3), plus Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (Mac).



In all cases, from 25th January, it will no longer be possible to play multiplayer, link Ubisoft accounts in-game or use online features, and Ubisoft Connect rewards will be unavailable.

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has ended online support for its older titles, of course. Last July it announced it was pulling the plug on 15 games (some of which are featured on its latest list, albeit for different platforms), including Anno 2070, Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and Rayman Legends. Anno 2070 was granted a reprieve, however, after its team pledged to “dedicate some of [its] development resources to work on upgrading Anno 2070’s aged online services infrastructure to a new system”.