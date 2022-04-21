Tom Hendersonknown leaker, revealed that eight sources have confirmed that Ubisoft Bordeaux is working on Project Qa new PvP Battle Arena that had already popped up through Nvidia leaks.

Henderson explains that emails linked to Project Q test phases are in circulation. This would be the first test phase of the game. As indicated, this video game offers two modes: Showdown – which is defined as a sort of alternative version of a battle royale with only four two-player teams – and Battle Zone – an Arena mode where the players, divided into two teams of four , they must reach a hundred points by checking certain areas of the map -.

It is said that this new game from Ubisoft proposes various heroes which can be customized with weapons, skills, abilities and three “Wonders” which can be combined to achieve additional effects. Weapons aren’t guns, though, but tools like decks of cards, fireworks, hammers, sticks, and paint shooters. Some of the abilities also appear to be remarkably impactful, such as being able to take long leaps and fly through the air.

Reportedly Project Q has a graphics similar to Knockout City and Overwatch. This project is not related to the already talked about Pathfinder, a new battle royale according to rumors.

Knockout City

Ubisoft Bordeaux It is not among the best known teams of the French company as it has held the role of support rather than main team since 2017. We know that this studio is working on a free to play PvP not yet announced: according to Henderson, this game is Project Q.

The (probably biased) first pad impressions of the sources speak of a game still in the early stages of development, but fun once enough “Wonders” are unlocked. New information could also arrive in the next few days, after the start of the test phase.