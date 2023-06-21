In an interview, Yves Guillemot, director and co-founder of Ubisoft Entertainment suggested that Nintendo had advised the company that it would be beneficial to release the sequel to Mario + Rabbids in the successor of switches. According to the creative director of Ubisoft Milan, Davide Soliani, the exclusive game of switches of 2017, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battlehas reached more than 7.5 million players.

However, despite good reviews and a five-year wait for its sequel, Sparks of Hope it did disappointingly commercially after its release last October.

“Despite excellent ratings and player reception, as well as an ambitious marketing plan, we were surprised by the underperformance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in the last weeks of 2022 and early January,” Ubisoft said earlier this year.

While Guillemot said that “the market is suffering a bit with the inflation situation,” he told GI.biz that the company should have been more patient with the launch of Sparks of Hope.

“I think it was a different problem with Mario“, said. “We had already launched a game of Mario Rabbids [en Switch], so when doing another one, we had two similar experiences on one machine. In Nintendo, games like this never die. There are 25 sets of Mario on Switch. “Nintendo [ha aconsejado] that it is better to do one iteration on each machine. We went a little early, we should have waited for the [próximo] system.” He added: “Because you could play a great game. And we believe that it will last ten years, because we will update it for the new machine that will come in the future”.

Although there are exceptions, such as games of Mario Galaxy in Wii, Nintendo generally does not launch two installments of the same series of Mario on the same console. For example, you usually have a game of Mario Kart or a game of Mario 3D by system.

In May, Nintendo reported a slowdown in console sales switchesbut suggested that they will not launch new hardware before April 2024. After the sales update, Nikkei Asia claimed to have been informed by a source close to Nintendo that work on the company’s next console appears to be progressing smoothly.

“It seems that development is progressing well,” they said. “But the product launch won’t happen at least before next spring.”

Via: VGC