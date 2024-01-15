You can support Ukraine and win $6,500 worth of games for just $10 with this bundle | EarthGamer

Ubisoft+ Classics will instead allow you to give up most of these features and focus on a catalog made up of around fifty games including Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Extraction, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, saving a lot on the monthly fee.

It is no coincidence that the news was announced in conjunction with the launch of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, because the message is very clear: with Ubisoft+ Premium you will have access to the publisher's entire catalog on PC, with also all games on day one and any early access, as well as selections of titles for Luna and Xbox.

Ubisoft+ Premium And Ubisoft+ Classics are the two new floors in subscription of the Ubisoft service, which doubles in order to offer more choice to users while also increasing the price: it goes from €14.99 to €17.99 per month for the complete offer, while Classics, available only on PC, can be yours for €7.99 per month.

Over to Ubisoft

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

“Premium guarantees access to new releases and, in some cases, such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, early access to upcoming titles,” explained Philippe Tremblay, Director of Subscription at Ubisoft.

“Added to all this is access to our huge catalogue, which includes Premium Edition, DLC and monthly rewards. The offer is available on Xbox, PC and Amazon Luna. Just one subscription will be enough to have access to games on all these platforms. Players can subscribe to Ubisoft+ Premium at a monthly cost of €17.99.”

“Alternatively, players can subscribe to Ubisoft+ Classics, a selection of the most popular games from our catalog, such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege and Watch Dogs: Legion. This catalog, available to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus members Premium, will grow over time and is now available for PC via the Ubisoft Store for €7.99 per month.”

Watch Dogs: Legion

“From the day of launch until today we have had millions of players, who overall have played for over 600 million hours” Tremblay explained. “2023 will continue to be our biggest year.”

“We are already exceeding forecasts in terms of new subscribers to the program and in October we reached the highest number of active monthly users. We are happy to know that players appreciate our service.”

As for the decision to create Ubisoft+ Classics, the Director of Subscription said: “If we look at the results, we can conclude that subscribers demonstrate that they appreciate our catalog. So we thought about creating a service based on that catalog.”

“We think this is a good, value-priced offering. We will also continue to add new games to let our players discover all of our worlds.”