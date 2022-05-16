Ubisoft announced that its Ubisoft Plus service is coming soon to PlayStation systems. This includes more than a hundred video games from the company. Among them are not only the most current titles, but also its great legacy of classics.

There are even category editions premiumand in addition to the aforementioned there will also be additional content packs or DLC, as well as various interesting rewards.

While UbisoftPlus is on its way to PlayStation it is currently available on other platforms. Those are the PC cases, Google Stadia Y amazon moon (in some countries and regions).

In addition to reach the Sony family of consoles the same way it will on Xbox. Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships at Ubisoft, had some comments. especially of a new subscription to this service called Ubisoft Plus Classics.

According to him “We are giving PlayStation gamers another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles.“.

To this, Early added ‘this is just the beginning as we will ultimately make Ubisoft Plus available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision…’.

Chris Early highlighted that gamers have more options to play when and where they want.

When will Ubisoft Plus come to PlayStation?

Ubisoft revealed that starting May 24 a new Ubisoft Plus subscription for playstation plus call Ubisoft Plus Classics will be available in Asia. On June 13 it will arrive in America and on the 23rd of that month in Europe, with a selection of titles from its most important series.

We are talking about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s The Division Y For Honor. Likewise, of Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, STEEP Y South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

To those mentioned above must also be added The Crew 2, Trials Rising, Watch_Dogyes Werewolves Within. Ubisoft Plus Classics for PlayStation It will start with 27 titles and will reach more than 50 by the end of 2022.

The idea is that it will receive more games in the future. There are two subscription levels, PlayStation Plus ExtraOh PS Plus Premium. For extra details see the website respective.

If you want to know more about Ubisoft consult EarthGamer. We still have more information about video games in general.