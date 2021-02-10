According to recent earnings presentation, Ubisoft plans to release fewer AAA games in the future, changing their focus to other types of experiences. As stated during the presentation, these types of games will not be the main focus of its business model in the future. Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said he will switch from AAA-only games to a diverse catalog. This could also include old catalog titles, which show strong engagement over time.

These statements seem to indicate that Ubisoft will venture more into other types of games although it could also be about continuing to implement its strategy of games as a service that has Rainbow Six Siege. Instead of just publishing AAA, Ubisoft could develop free games and other premium experiences. Releasing fewer AAA games could also have the effect of expanding the company’s catalog by focusing on less expensive games. Also, it seems that the prices of their games will go up.

It is not particularly surprising that Ubisoft is looking to diversify its game library. The reasons Ubisoft plans to release fewer AAA games could be found in popular games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends dominating the market even without an upfront cost to consumers. Furthermore, mobile devices have become a major gateway to gaming for gamers around the world. The combination of both elements can be a profitable course for the future of Ubisoft.

This direction can also bring a number of problems for players. Not all free games are of high quality and sometimes they use aggressive microtransactions in the game as a way to compensate for the lack of an entry price. All in all, we’ll still have to wait to find out what it means that Ubisoft plans to release fewer AAA games.