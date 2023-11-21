Assassin’s Creed publisher Ubisoft has pulled its live advertising from X, formerly Twitter, amidst the ongoing row over antisemitism on the platform.

Ubisoft is among other firms such as Apple, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery to have paused their advertising on X, BBCNews reported today.

In a statement to AxiosUbisoft said it has disabled advertising for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, the recently-launched spin-off from its blockbuster series designed for virtual reality headsets.

“We did have a campaign running,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said. “We have paused advertising on X.”

X’s own public metrics claimed that Ubisoft’s ad had been viewed 10m times on the platform before being disabled.

Corporations have pulled ads after analysis from pressure group Media Matters for America claimed that posts from big name brands posts were being displayed next to X messages that promoted Nazism and Holocaust denial.

The claim has been strongly denied by X boss Linda Yaccarino, and today X launched a lawsuit against Media Matters for America which it claimed had “manipulated” data.

X owner Elon Musk has also denied being antisemetic, following criticism of his sharing of a post containing a conspiracy theory widely regarded as antisemitic which he then labeled “actual truth.”

Musk’s decisions as owner of X have been repeatedly criticized since he acquired the social media platform last year, such as the reinstatement of numerous accounts that were previously banned for hate speech.

This latest row over antisemitism comes amidst concerns over a rise in both antisemitism and Islamophobia globally, since the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began last month.

Both Microsoft and Sony have ditched the ability to share gameplay captures directly to X from Xbox and PlayStation consoles over the course of this year. The changes follow Musk’s takeover of X and the move to charge substantial fees for using its API.