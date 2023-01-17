The union representing the workers of the Paris office of ubisoftSolidaires Informatique, called one strike peri on January 27, 2023 in protest against the words of the CEO Yves Guillemot, written to comment on the crisis of the company, defined as catastrophic.

The crux is the manager’s attempt to unload the blame for the bad results recorded by the company in recent years on employees, even in the face of obviously wrong choices such as the development of twelve battle royale at the same time.

As you recall, Ubisoft announced a cut to its current fiscal year revenue forecasts, delayed the launch of Skull and Bones to the next fiscal year, and canceled a total of seven games in development in the space of six months.

Guillemot then wrote to employees, in an email seen by Kotaku that “Today more than ever, I need your full energy and commitment to ensure we get back on the road to success. I also ask each of you to be especially attentive and strategic in spending and initiatives, to ensure we are as efficient and lean as possible”.

Solidaires Informatique called these words “catastrophic” and accused the CEO of planning: “staff reductions, silent studio closures, salary cuts and disguised layoffs.” He then wrote that “On several occasions Mr. Guillemot has tried to blame (once again) the employees,” before adding “These words have meaning: overtime, pressure from managers, burnouts etc. Mr. Guillemot asks a lot to its employees, but without any compensation.”

It seems that Ubisoft over the years has failed to do raise wages hand in hand with inflation, it hasn’t implemented the four-day work week (it experimented with it in 2021 and then abandoned it) and it hasn’t provided protections for exhausted development teams after the completion of their projects.

The union therefore calls for an immediate 10% increase in all wages, the improvement of working conditions, greater transparency in the evolution of the workforce and a concrete commitment against hidden layoffs, with the condemnation of management policies that push employees to resignation.

The strike was only called for Parisian employees because Solidaires Informatique is a French trade union.