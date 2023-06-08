Ubisoft+ is available for one free trial Of a week: any PC or Xbox user will be able to test the subscription service of the French house and its contents for seven days, then decide whether to start paying for the subscription or cancel it.

To try Ubisoft + all you have to do is visit this page and click on the “try it for free” button, then choose between PC Access (monthly cost after the trial: €14.99) e Multi Access (monthly cost after the trial: € 17.99), log in with your Ubisoft credentials and follow the on-screen instructions until the procedure is complete.

At that point, as mentioned, you will have seven full days available for try any product available in the Ubisoft + catalog, and then start paying for the subscription normally or cancel it where it doesn’t convince you, without any cost or limitation.

As you know, the PC version of Ubisoft+ also allows access to new games from day one, and with Assassin’s Creed Mirage due out in October, this is undoubtedly a possibility to consider.