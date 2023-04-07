According to the Windows Central reporter Jez CordenSubscription service coming soon Ubisoft+ will be launched on Xboxes. Indeed, it would be imminent, according to his words, which are actually very concise.

In fact, Corden didn’t get much down detailslimiting himself to stating that “Ubisoft+ on Xbox is probably imminent”.

From how he wrote the sentence, it seems that Ubisoft+ will not be added to the Game Passas happened with EA Play, but it will be managed as a separate subscription.

In the second half of March, a data miner of Ubisoft products made a statement online when told by Corden: “Ubisoft+ will launch on Xbox in mid-April.”

Also in this case there was talk of Xbox, without references to the Game Pass.

Ubisoft+ is a subscription service that gives you access to all Ubisoft games. The subscription price is €14.99 per month and offers: