While we still await the official confirmation of the arrival of Ubisoft+ on Xboxesclues and possible information on the subscription service dedicated to the French publisher continue to gather, such as what appears to be the complete list of over 60 games which will be available in the catalogue.
Also in this case these are the results of a datamining carried out on the Xbox Store, within which 64 games seem to be linked to the new Ubisoft+ icon discovered in the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One system software recently, suggesting at the next launch of the subscription service.
So let’s see what is the list of 64 games discovered as possible arrivals in the Ubisoft + catalog on Xbox:
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- battleship
- Boggle
- Child of Light
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- Far cry 4
- Far cry 5
- Far cry 6
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Fighter Within
- For Honor
- Grow up
- Hungry Shark World
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jeopardy!
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- OddBallers
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rabbids: Party of Legends
- Rayman Legends
- Riders Republic
- RISK
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Scrabble
- Shape Up
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- steep
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trivial Pursuit Live!
- Trivial Pursuit Live! 2
- One
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Watch_Dogs
- Watch_Dogs 2
- Wheel of Fortune
- Zombies
We are therefore awaiting official information on Ubisoft + for Xbox, considering that some clues have already appeared in recent days.
