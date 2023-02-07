While we still await the official confirmation of the arrival of Ubisoft+ on Xboxesclues and possible information on the subscription service dedicated to the French publisher continue to gather, such as what appears to be the complete list of over 60 games which will be available in the catalogue.

Also in this case these are the results of a datamining carried out on the Xbox Store, within which 64 games seem to be linked to the new Ubisoft+ icon discovered in the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One system software recently, suggesting at the next launch of the subscription service.

So let’s see what is the list of 64 games discovered as possible arrivals in the Ubisoft + catalog on Xbox:

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

battleship

Boggle

Child of Light

Family Feud

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far cry 4

Far cry 5

Far cry 6

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Fighter Within

For Honor

Grow up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

OddBallers

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rabbids: Party of Legends

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

RISK

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game – Complete Edition

Scrabble

Shape Up

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

steep

The Crew

The Crew 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trivial Pursuit Live!

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

One

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch_Dogs

Watch_Dogs 2

Wheel of Fortune

Zombies

We are therefore awaiting official information on Ubisoft + for Xbox, considering that some clues have already appeared in recent days.