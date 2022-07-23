Ubisoft’s financial conference was set on prudence. In fact, the company has stated that it wants to limit releases in this period of economic crisis, focusing on projects with a safe income such as Assassin’s Creed and mobile games.

In fact, Ubisoft wants to focus on this market. In fact, it seems that the company has a large-caliber stock in the pipeline planned for the next period. But beyond that, he’s focusing on two assassin titles, one of which originated from a Valhalla DLC.

Other large-caliber stocks, however, should not be cut. For example, Skull and Bones will be released as planned and Beyond Good and Evil 2 will also be released, despite both titles having a very troubled development history.