Just last month ubisoft had declared his participation in theE3 2023but now he has taken a decisive step back, announcing his withdrawal from the event, to move independently with the next one Ubisoft ForwardLivewhich will take place on June 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The news came from an official press release sent to the VGC magazine, in which it is written: “Over the years, E3 has created unforgettable moments for the whole industry. Although we originally intended to officially attend E3 , we’ve then decided to move in a different direction and will be holding a new Ubisoft Forward on June 12 in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players soon.” Nothing has obviously been said about what will be presented.

ReedPopthe organizer of E3, did not respond to VGC’s request for comment.

With Ubisoft’s withdrawal, E3 2023 is starting to be an even poorer event than expected. Already the absence of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo had reduced interest in the event to historic lows, but now, with the farewell of Ubisoft, another important piece of the same is missing and another reason why players would have followed it.

E3 2023 will take place in Los Angeles from June 13 to 16, 2023. The first two days will be reserved for business meetings and the press, while the rest will be open to the public. The organization has not yet revealed the complete list of companies that will be present at the event.