It seems that the Ubisoft founders are looking for a partnership with a company to avoid having to put the company up for sale. Yes, the Guillemot family is looking for a way not to sell the publisher thatwith ups and downs, has made the recent history of the videogame world.

As reported by the news and data service Dealreporterthe Guillemot family is looking to maintain operational control over Ubisoft and see a potential partnership as a way to prevent someone else from buying the publisher, after being put up for sale. Such as reported by Seeking Alpha.

Ubisoft founders at the moment they hold 15.9% of the shares and 22.3% of the net voting shares, although they have taken a huge hit in recent years due to reports that have revealed the wrong conduct within the company. Yves Guillemot also issued an official apology regarding reports of abuse within Ubisoft and said: “We are starting a long journey“. Probably in reference to the change in internal policies that have brought economic damage to the company e especially the mass abandonment of employees.

The news on the possible acquisition of Ubisoft comes right after the huge expense made by Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard, where 68.7 billion dollars were spent. Not to mention the most recent news of the acquisition of Square Enix by Embracer Group, which saw the movement of as much as 300 million dollars.

For the moment we do not know what the future of Ubisoft will be, but the situation does not seem the best for those who want to keep control of Ubisoft. Mostly if we consider the situation in which he has been navigating in recent times. All you can do is wait and hope that the ending you want most will come true, but it seems that the Guillemots don’t want to give up without a fight.