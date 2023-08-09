Ubisoft Milan declared through Cristina Nava – Producer of the Mario + Rabbids series – that she’s not worried about the sales of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Recall that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, released in October 2022, did not achieve positive sales according to Ubisoft itself, which admitted that it would have done better to wait for the next Nintendo console before publishing the game. It was though well received by the press and the publicso Ubisoft Milano’s hope is that sales will come over time as a result of word of mouth.

“The first Mario + Rabbids had more than 10 million players,” Nava said when interviewed by VGC. “Even though it’s Mario, it’s also a genre game: it’s a turn-based tactical adventure. such a game produces results slowly“.

“While it initially seemed like Sparks of Hope didn’t live up to expectations, we are confident that within a few years it will grow. Because it was received, both by the press and by the public, very, very well. It’s just about giving it time, word of mouth, etc.”

The producer then stated that word of mouth is already producing results with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. “For our part we are not worried, because we know we have achieved what we wanted with this sequel.” We also point out that it is now on sale on Amazon Italy.