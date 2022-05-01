Ubisoft + may be coming up Xbox Game Passat least this is what some believe after reading a tweet from the Dutch division of Ubisoft, which seems to point in that direction or, at least, suggests it, even if it is simply winked.

Ubisoft + on Xbox Game Pass?

The exchange from which this was born, which still remains an unconfirmed rumor, is quite explanatory. The UbisoftNL Twitter account has published a promotional post of Ubisoft +, under which the request for integration into the Xbox Game Pass has arrived. In this case though. instead of not receiving an answer, the user who did it received a smiley with heart-shaped eyes, which was seen by many as a kind of confirmation.

Of course it is not, but speculations have started anyway and there has been talk of an announcement of the agreement during the next Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, or during an unannounced. Ubisoft eventwhich could take place around the same time that E3 was supposed to take place.

Of course it is right to take everything with due caution, because in the end we are always talking about a smile and it may not mean what many would like it to mean. However, it would not be bad to see the Ubisoft + catalog added to that of Xbox Game Pass.