Ubisoft may extend the XDefiant closed beta over its “horrible” server experience.

Executive producer Mark Rubin took to Twitter to say Ubisoft will discuss the possibility of extending the closed beta, which is due to end on 23rd April.

Oh, and if all goes well and the servers finally gain some stability then I think we should look at extending the Beta but I have to see what that would mean for team. —Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) April 15, 2023

Ubisoft has issued a raft of updates to the beta in a bid to improve the experience. My own time with the game on PlayStation 5 has been beset with technical issues that have forced me to restart in order to get a match. Ubisoft reacted to progression problems by unlocking everything for all players.

In another tweet, Rubin admitted the server experience has been “horrible”, and apologized.

“I know this is a beta and it’s good to get all of these issues out of the way now rather than later but I still really wanted everyone to just have a great time and I’m bummed that we’ve had so many issues, Rubin said.

“Thank you SOOO much for playing and sticking around!”

…they have to go through a different testing process than PC and so we have to wait for the 1st parties (Sony,MS) to do their testing. But we know the server experience has been horrible (and I’m truly sorry) so we wanted to get this patch out at least on PC asap. I hope… —Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) April 15, 2023

And lastly, I know this is a Beta and it’s good to get all of these issues out of the way now rather than later but I still really wanted everyone to just have a great time and I’m bummed that we’ve had so many issues. Thank you SOOO much for playing and sticking around! ❤️ —Mark Rubin (@PixelsofMark) April 15, 2023

Manage cookie settings



Free-to-download 6v6 first-person shooter XDefiant is pitched squarely at disgruntled Call of Duty multiplayer fans, and includes features Activision’s game has left behind in recent years, such as a classic mini-map, map voting and retaining lobbies between games.

Ian recently took XDefiant for a spin, and you can see the results in the video below.