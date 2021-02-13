Given that The Division 2 was released in 2019, it seemed that Ubisoft might be considering shelving this game for a long time. But it hasn’t, because Ubisoft is commendably handling post-launch support for many of its games. The arrival of improvements for the new consoles has been a good clue that there is life for this game and now, It is confirmed that The Division 2 will continue to receive content this year.

Everything comes through a statement sent by Twitter in the official account of The Division 2, where it is confirmed that the game is far from being abandoned. Although Ubisoft Massive is currently immersed in the development of that Star Wars game, there are still plans to continue adding content to its latest game.

Based on the statement, it is assured that they are very satisfied with being able to confirm that The Division 2 will continue to receive content this year. Everything corresponds to the affection that the studio has for this license, and according to what they say is the community and “Your continued passion and support allows us to continue to build on the The Division 2 experience”. And thanks to this support from the community, they wanted to make it known that the support has not ended.

The fact that it has been considered to introduce improvements for the new consoles was a good indication, although it has not gone well on both consoles. They have also shown their involvement to correct some problems that have arisen with this next-gen update, especially on Playstation 5. Regarding what they can release, “It is still too early to go into more details today, you won’t have to wait too long as we will share more as soon as we can.”, and now they’re going to have to prioritize those fixes.

In recent weeks, especially since the launch of the new consoles, we have seen that Ubisoft has not wanted to forget that there are games that they want to keep as services. It is the case of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, even for For Honor, whose proposal is far from over and the community enjoy fairly constant updates. It couldn’t be different with this game The Division 2 will continue to receive content this year, maintaining a commitment to the community that plays it so that they continue to enjoy it.