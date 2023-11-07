It won’t be too surprising to know that Ubisoft has once again decided to fire some of its employees. This time the Canadian team is hit Ubisoft Montrealwhich he had to say goodbye to as many as 98 of its workers. Furthermore, another 26 employees will be fired at other Canadian teams.
The staff cuts are part of a “reorganization” from the studio’s general and administrative teams, Ubisoft IT and the SFX Hybride studio (which worked on the Disney Plus series Star Wars The Mandalorian).
In a note sent to the Quebec governmentthe company stated that: “Ubisoft is undertaking a mass layoff at its Montreal facility as part of a reorganization of its manufacturing support services across Canada; by consolidating these functions Canadian-wide, Ubisoft will be able to optimize its resources to be more sustainable in the long term.”
Ubisoft Montreal had just returned to the office
Ubisoft Montreal layoffs follow the obligation to return to work in the office imposed by the company in September. Workers were required to report for a “minimum” of two days each week.
The announcement was not taken quietly, as Ubisoft Montreal had previously promised that it would be possible to remain “100% remote”. According to Ubisoft staff, the obligation to return to the office (impossible for some) was a way to start pushing employees to leave the company without being forced to make mass layoffs (which has a higher cost for the company). In the end, however, the layoffs still arrived.
Already in October Ubisoft had removed some employees, after hundreds at the beginning of the year.
#Ubisoft #lays #umpteenth #time #Montreal #team #dismisses #dozens #workers