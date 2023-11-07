It won’t be too surprising to know that Ubisoft has once again decided to fire some of its employees. This time the Canadian team is hit Ubisoft Montrealwhich he had to say goodbye to as many as 98 of its workers. Furthermore, another 26 employees will be fired at other Canadian teams.

The staff cuts are part of a “reorganization” from the studio’s general and administrative teams, Ubisoft IT and the SFX Hybride studio (which worked on the Disney Plus series Star Wars The Mandalorian).

In a note sent to the Quebec governmentthe company stated that: “Ubisoft is undertaking a mass layoff at its Montreal facility as part of a reorganization of its manufacturing support services across Canada; by consolidating these functions Canadian-wide, Ubisoft will be able to optimize its resources to be more sustainable in the long term.”