New layoffs at Ubisoft after the already huge ones of the past months. In this case, those left at home were 45 employees in San Francisco and Cary offices in North Carolina, Bloomberg reported and the company confirmed. Those affected will receive severance pay and assistance in finding new jobs. The exact terms of the offers were not disclosed.

Further cuts

“Yesterday, Ubisoft San Francisco and Red Storm Entertainment informed their teams of a restructuring that resulted in the layoff of 45 employees,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said in an official statement. “This difficult but necessary decision was made to align the organizations of these studies with their future business and development goals. We are committed to providing full support to those affected, including severance pay and assistance in finding new employment, and we thank them for their contributions to Ubisoft.”

This is about the Second Round of Layoffs for Red Storm in recent months, with the first coming in May when Ubisoft announced that development on its free-to-play spinoff, Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, had been canceled. At the time, the publisher called the move a “difficult decision” but said it would move the affected development team members to other projects like XDefiant and Rainbow Six.

Red Storm’s portfolio includes a slew of titles, including several from the Tom Clancy and Far Cry franchises. The studio also recently developed a VR title, Assassin’s Creed Nexus, which launched last year. Ubisoft’s San Francisco branch has developed titles from the Rocksmith series and South Park: The Fractured but Whole. It is currently working on XDefiant and Rocksmith+.