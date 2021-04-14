Ubisoft is launching a new online channel in the UK with original talk show, comedy and documentary series.

gTV will stream online via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and feature series focused on the wider world of video games culture – not just Assassin’s Creed.

In Ubisoft’s words, the channel will “feature a wide range of original programming inspired not only by Ubisoft, but by the video game industry at large, going behind-the-scenes on how games are created and celebrating the the people who make and play. them, as well as the biggest events in the gaming calendar. ”

Celebrities signed up to appear include Nicola Adams, Rufus Hound and Asim Chaudhry, as well as former Eurogamer alum Ellie Gibson.

gTV has already been up and running for a year now in France and Germany, with a similar mix of programming.

Until the channel launches tomorrow, it’s unclear exactly what schedule it will follow for all of its new shows, though Ubisoft promises multiple original broadcasts per week of both live and pre-recorded content.