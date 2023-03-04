Ubisoft is reportedly “working on a strategic reorganization of its European business subsidiaries” that may include shuttering some of its European studios.

Unsubstantiated reports first surfaced on ResetErawhere a poster shared part of an email that purportedly detailed plans to “close a number of subsidiaries”, including the closure of Ubisoft Benelux.

Without a source or evidence, we’re unable to substantiate the reports. However, in a statement to NMEUbisoft refused to “share” any more details given that the “process is ongoing”, but did say: “Ubisoft’s publishing group is working on a strategic reorganization of its European business subsidiaries”.

Ubisoft has now confirmed it will attend E3 this year, following confusing comments made by the company’s boss Yves Guillemot last week.

When questioned whether Ubisoft would be at E3 this year, Guillemot raised eyebrows by telling investors his company would be there “if E3 happens.” The company has since confirmed, however, that it will be in attendance with a “strong line-up” at E3, which is being run for the first time this year by Eurogamer parent company Reedpop.