Ubisoft is stepping up its most popular franchises, including Assassin’s Creed. This strategy now includes a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the 18th century pirate fantasy period piece and one of the best-remembered episodes of the series. It is what many fans have asked for every time they see a new trailer for Skull and Bonesthe other pirate game from Ubisoft that has been stuck in development hell for a long time.

According to two sources familiar with the plans, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to discuss them, the remake of the 2013 game for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, which was released in the cross-gen, is still in its early stages and won’t be complete for a few years. A team at Ubisoft Singapore, one of the studios that has spearheaded the development of ocean technology in the franchise Assassin’s Creedwill actively participate in the modernization of the sailing game set in the Caribbean.

A Ubisoft spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

At this stage, it’s still unclear how much of the gameplay and underlying systems will fit the sprawling open-world RPG mold of recent game releases. Assassin’s Creed big budget like odyssey and Valhalla. However, given the emphasis of Black Flag In naval combat, one of the most popular aspects of the game, there is a lot of scope to make a new version of the game more impressive than just a “next-gen” remaster in playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

At the same time, Ubisoft has not yet released Skull and Bonestheir live service pirate game that was first announced in 2017. Originally envisioned as an expansion to Black Flag, spent years constantly changing shape and suffering internal problems, confusion and bureaucracy within Ubisoft Singapore and the company as a whole. It was supposed to be released last fall, but was then pushed back two more times without a new release date.

Skull and Bones He was absent from Ubisoft’s big summer showcase, save for a live performance of a seaside song on stage, and the team is now focused on polishing the game ahead of a closed beta planned for late August.

According to an internal email shared with the outlet, the studio’s Singapore management is forcing all of the game’s developers to work from the office rather than remotely. They’re also providing breakfast and dinner on-site as a way of “thanking them for their unwavering commitment to our shared vision,” though they’ll also ostensibly encourage staff to stay longer and work longer hours to launch the closed beta in time for a game that should dating years ago.

One of the great ironies of this new situation is that some developers of Skull and Bones they had previously discussed, at least in private, the possibility of redirecting the game towards something more like Black Flag, potentially with a focus on cooperative exploration and melee combat rather than simply gathering resources or player vs. player naval battles. It would have taken longer, but it’s not clear if it would have taken longer than we already have waiting Skull and Bones.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: even if it comes out Skull & Bones It’s going to be a lousy game. Because? Cause it’s just a part of Black Flag. Damn Ubisoft, we want Black Flag II. That’s what you should have given us years ago.