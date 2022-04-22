Tom Henderson delves into Project Q, a development advanced a few months ago in the Nvidia leak.

Nvidia’s leak from last September continues to reveal video games in development from some of the major companies. This is the case of Project Q, mentioned in the famous list, which according to the prolific Tom Henderson would be a PvP Battle Arena currently running team Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Up to eight fonts have confirmed the journalist the existence of the project, described as “innovative and modern”. In fact, Henderson has enough information to give readers a full breakdown of Project Q and his gamble.

Always according to the insider, Project Q would have already entered playtest phasepresenting up to two game modes to his credit: Showdown, a battle-royale four teams of two players facing each other; Y battle-zonea battle arena mode where two groups of four opponents have to add 100 points to achieve victory having to control a certain area like Hardpoint in Call of Duty.

The differential point of the proposal would come in its setting. Henderson narrates a video game where weapons would be decks of cards, fireworks, hammers, sticks and paint guns instead of the classic assault rifles and submachine guns. In addition to their arsenal, players can choose from different skills and abilities, as well as three individual “Wonders” that can be mixed and matched.

The images to which the journalist has had access speak of a graphic section similar to what we can see in Overwatch or Knockout City by Electronic Arts.

None of this has been confirmed by Ubisoft as of yet. However, the video game appeared in the list of company developments filtered by Nvidiaof which later its veracity has been confirmed. Project Q is a separate development of Pathfinder, also advanced by Tom Henderson. The journalist is quite active lately in publishing him, and he advanced several weeks before the announcement of him Life F1, a game mode with supercars for F1 2022.

