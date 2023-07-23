Ubisoft has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending accounts it claims to be “inactive”, preventing players from accessing their game libraries.

Players are then sent an email informing them that their suspended account will be deleted in 30 days unless they click the “Cancel Account Closure” link.



“We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft account associated with [your email address],” the email begins, as shared by Twitter user @PC_enjoyer.

“We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use.

“If you wish to keep your Ubisoft account, you can cancel its closure by clicking on the Cancel button below.”

“Hey there,” tweeted the verified Ubisoft Support account a short while later. “We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email.

“We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account, so if you have any difficulties logging in, then please create a support case with us.”

When Twitterer Ponpon replied to say“I lost my Ubisoft account, and all the Ubisoft Steam game[s] I’ve bought are now useless”, Ubisoft support responded to say that players can raise a ticket if they would like to recover their account.

Interestingly, PC Gamer reports that it couldn’t find mention of this in the company’s US terms of use or its end-user license agreement, however, it does reserve the right to suspend or end services at any time. It’s also not clear how often you need to log into your Ubisoft account to prevent it getting tagged “inactive”.

“Added context” appended to Ubisoft’s tweet by Twitter uses adds: “For added context, Ubisoft can be required under certain data protection laws, such as GDPR, to close inactive accounts if they deem the data no longer necessary for collection.

“Ubisoft has claimed they don’t close accounts that are inactive for less than four years.”