Heroes of Might & Magic, Ubisoft’s long-running turn-based strategy series, is returning for an eighth mainline installation in 2025, just in time to celebrate the series’ 30th anniversary.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era – which will be the first new core series entry in nearly a decade – serves as a prequel to the entire fantasy saga, exploring its origins across a non-linear campaign as players journey to Jadame, a ” mysterious continent in turmoil” that’s been mentioned but never explored in previous games.

“Traverse a vibrant and living fantasy world full of wonders and dangers,” teases Olden Era’s announcement, “build magnificent castles, raise massive armies and clash in epic and highly tactical battles of heroes and mythical creatures.”

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

Jadame is set to feature unique facts, biomes, and creatures – all presented in a “refreshed visual style that harks back to the vibrant and magical beginnings of the saga” – alongside new combat mechanics, including active abilities for heroes and creatures, a new faction-based perk system, and more.

Faction-wise, Ubisoft has so far confirmed Temple (The classic Knights), Necropolis (Undead and Vampires), Sylvan (The Forces of Nature and Fey Folks), Dungeon (Dark Elves and Underground Creatures), and Hive (Insectoids corrupted by Demons ), with a sixth to be revealed at a later date.

Elsewhere, there’s talk of revamped AI and multiple difficulty levels, three main game modes – solo, co-op, and multiplayer – as well as a random map generator, and even in-game editor tools, enabling players to share their creations.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era is currently set to arrive in “Q2” next year, and it’ll initially be available as a Steam early access title on PC, “allowing players and the community to actively participate in the development of the game.”