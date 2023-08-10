Despite strong reviews and a five-year wait for the sequel, “Sparks of Hope” disappointed in commercial terms upon its release last October, according to its publisher. CEO Yves Guillemot even suggested later that the company should have withheld “Sparks of Hope” until the next console Nintendo.

However, in a recent interview, the producer of the series, Cristina Nava, stated that the Milan studio is not concerned about the performance in the launch of the sequel, since she expects that “Sparks of Hope” sell for a long period of time, just like its predecessor did.

“The first Mario + Rabbids it had more than 10 million players,” Nava said. “Although it is Mario, it is also a genre game: a turn-based tactical adventure. Therefore, we cannot expect to sell large quantities at the beginning, because such a game is a slow flame.” “Although at first it seemed that ‘Sparks of Hope‘ did not meet expectations, we are confident that it will grow over several years. Because it has been received, both by the press and by the public, very, very well. It is only a matter of giving it time, with word of mouth, etc.”

The production company further stated that it had already seen positive word of mouth around “Sparks of Hope” had grown since its release.

“It’s more accessible than the first game, because we introduced real-time combat, so for less experienced players we guide them by the hand. Therefore, I am sure, and I have already witnessed that, that word of mouth will grow. “We are not worried on our end, because we know that we achieved what we wanted with this sequel. On our side, we are not worried and we are satisfied with what we did.”

Despite existing since 1998, Ubisoft Milan only really became known on the international scene after teaming up with Nintendo in it Mario + Rabbids original in 2017.

Milan is currently helping to finalize”Star Wars: Outlaws” from Massive Entertainment, along with downloadable content for “Sparks of Hope“. Asked what he plans to do beyond that, Nava confirmed that Milan will lead another “big and captivating” game.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I like this genre, I love rabbids, but the game never caught me. I really hope the people who are fans keep the franchise alive.