Ubisoft has launched its own autumn sales on Ubisoft Connectwhich are particularly interesting because of the gift of 15 euros that is done. More precisely, it is possible to apply an additional discount of 15 euros to the cart, on purchases worth 29.99 euros and above. The code to obtain the discount, which must be entered at the time of payment, is AUTUMN24. As specified by the instructions provided by Ubisoft Connect: “The coupon cannot be applied to reservations, virtual currency, Ubisoft+, Rocksmith+ or game content and cannot be combined with the Units accumulation program.”

Note that the coupon is also applicable to non-discounted titles, such as Star Wars Outlaws or The Crew Motorfest.