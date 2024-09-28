Ubisoft has launched its own autumn sales on Ubisoft Connectwhich are particularly interesting because of the gift of 15 euros that is done. More precisely, it is possible to apply an additional discount of 15 euros to the cart, on purchases worth 29.99 euros and above. The code to obtain the discount, which must be entered at the time of payment, is AUTUMN24. As specified by the instructions provided by Ubisoft Connect: “The coupon cannot be applied to reservations, virtual currency, Ubisoft+, Rocksmith+ or game content and cannot be combined with the Units accumulation program.”
Note that the coupon is also applicable to non-discounted titles, such as Star Wars Outlaws or The Crew Motorfest.
Sales
Their sales will be active until 3pm on October 8, 2024 and are also very interesting.
For example, you can buy Assassin’s Creed Mirage for 24.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for 34.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown for 23.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros, Far Cry 6 at 15 euros instead of 59.99 euros, Watch Dogs Legion at 5 euros instead of 59.99 euros and others. There are also some games that sell for the price of a cappuccino or a little more, such as Assassin’s Creed for 2.50 euros, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist for 5 euros and Far Cry 2 for 3 euros. In short, do it a spin on Ubisoft Connectbecause you will probably find something that might interest you.
