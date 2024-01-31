Ubisoft it almost seems like he's experiencing a sort of identity crisis in an attempt to hit the trend of the moment. In the space of a few years we have gone from the risky (and unsuccessful, in hindsight) strategy of riding the wave of NFTs and GaaS, in particular battle royale, to the extremely conservative one of concentrating the bulk of the efforts on Assassin's Creed. According to Insider Gaming sources, the company also has plans in the pipeline various extraction shooter projects in development. Will it be the right time?

In reality, the desire shown by the French company to find a new trend to ride is absolutely understandable. Triple-A games are becoming more and more riskier and more expensive with the passing of generations and Ubisoft is not the only one that is looking around in search of a sustainable and profitable alternative business (see Sony with GaaS). After all, the days of the annual Assassin's Creed are now gone and some of the company's most important franchises no longer have the luster of the past, such as Splinter Cell, Rayman and Prince of Persia (it seems that The Lost Crown has only sold 300,000 copies since launch ), just to name a few.

The criticisms, however, lie in the perhaps too reckless way in which the transalpine company wants to launch itself into new markets and its terrible timing. For example, it seems that he had a lot in development twelve different battle royales, an enormous effort in terms of money and personnel, but which did not bear fruit: a good part of them were canceled before they even got to the starting blocks based on the less than encouraging feedback from the playtests. And let's draw a veil of mercy over Hyper Scape. The problem would be precisely that of having placed strong bets on a market that is now saturated and which no longer has the same attractive force as it once did, apart from some more famous names such as Apex Legends, Fortnite and PUBG.

The other problem is that of wanting to kill the proverbial two birds with one stone, that is, that of trying new paths by leverage the company's flagship franchises. A strategy, also in this case, which turned out to be counterproductive, as in the case of Ghost Recon: Frontline, rejected by players since the official announcement as it was too different from what they wanted from the series.