In its latest annual report, Ubisoft has illustrated its strategies for reducing emissions, and among the various initiatives of the French company there is also the production of cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones.
This is obviously a very delicate issue and the company’s approach has been rather cautious as a result, in fact the only retail version of the pirate simulator to feature a cardboard-style packaging it’s the one for PC, which not surprisingly only includes a code for downloading the game.
A similar solution had been adopted with Just Dance 2023 Edition, distributed by Ubisoft only in the “code in box” version and therefore without including a physical disk inside the package.
A difficult compromise
As recently reported, Apple has cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 60% over the course of eight years and all major companies have had to take a clear stance on the emission reductionbut when it comes to video games and their collectible component, the issue is obviously a thorny one.
Ubisoft has stated that the retail edition of Skull and Bones for PC with cardboard packaging has halved emissions related to the production of the box compared to the plastic version, but we continue to look for new solutions.
“This first development is part of an initiative aimed at exploring the possibilities of eco-design and reducing the use of plastic,” reads the report from the French company.
