In its latest annual report, Ubisoft has illustrated its strategies for reducing emissions, and among the various initiatives of the French company there is also the production of cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones.

This is obviously a very delicate issue and the company’s approach has been rather cautious as a result, in fact the only retail version of the pirate simulator to feature a cardboard-style packaging it’s the one for PC, which not surprisingly only includes a code for downloading the game.

A similar solution had been adopted with Just Dance 2023 Edition, distributed by Ubisoft only in the “code in box” version and therefore without including a physical disk inside the package.