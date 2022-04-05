Pathfinder it’s a new one third person shooter developed by Ubisoftat least according to what was reported by the insider Tom Henderson, usually very reliable, who received the tip from at least three sources inside the company.

The gameplay images and videos, provided with anonymity request and unpublished, appear to show a design similar to the Hyper Scape battle royale, which is about to be closed due to poor success. The overall style, however, should be more cartoonish.

So Pathfinder will always be a battle royale and will see teams of four players fight to reach the center of the maps and fight against an AI-driven boss. Players will have to make their way between two walls, one inside and one outside, filled with destructible gates. Each game will make different gates destructible, so as to create always different game situations.

To reach the center of the map, players will have to fight against enemies guided by artificial intelligence, in order to accumulate experience and level up, becoming stronger and stronger. The closer they get to the center, the stronger the enemies will become. Another danger will be the other players themselves, for a PvPvE experience.

Players will be called “Heroes” and will have unique abilities. Nothing is known about the latter, because the project is still in the early stages of development. In addition, Pathfinder will have a central hub, similar to Destiny Tower, where players can carry out various activities, for example by going to the shooting range, participating in events or competing in vehicles. Of course they can also go shopping.