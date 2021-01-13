Earlier this week we learned that everyone Star Wars games will have the Lucasfilm Games seal, like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order among others. Although, until a few minutes ago, we did not know much about the future of Star Wars games, obviating the new LEGO title, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, now we have known that Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars game open world.

Although, in recent months an insider assured the existence of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2. Furthermore, various rumors indicated that Star Wars the Force Unleashed 3 would be in development, but at the moment we have not known anything related about these “new titles”. But as a surprise, it has been announced that the developers of The Division, Massive Entertainment, is developing a new Star Wars game, as our teammates have collected Wired.

Ubisoft is developing a new Star Wars game

Yesterday, it was learned that Lucasfilm Games will collaborate with Bethesda on the new Indiana Jones game, and now it will also collaborate with Ubisoft for the new open world Star Wars game. Without many details revealed, Massive is recruiting people for the project, but we do know that Ubisoft’s Star Wars game will use the Snowdrop engine. Julian Gerighty, Director of The Division 2 and The Crew, will serve as Creative Director for the game.

The existence of this new Star Wars game developed by Ubisoft has come as a surprise, particularly since EA’s exclusive rights to develop Star Wars games will expire in 2023. Now, Disney’s Sean Shoptaw has said that “EA has been and will continue being a very strategic and important partner ”.

On the Massive page, the senior character artist suggests that the game will feature highly detailed realistic looking characters, creatures and NPCs. Elsewhere, the senior RPG designer asks for experience working with enemy AI / NPCs in a shooter or action adventure game, as well as an absolute passion for playing and creating games, especially RPG and action adventure games. .