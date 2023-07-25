According to a user in TwitterThey received an email from Ubisoft warning that if they did not click a link in said email to stop the account suspension, the account, including all purchased games, would be inaccessible after a certain period.

In response, the support of Ubisoft on Twitter he wrote:

“We just wanted to point out that you can prevent account closure by logging into your account within 30 days (from when you received the email in the image) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email.”

When asked about this issue earlier, Ubisoft stated that due to GDPR regulations, the company is required to “close inactive accounts to comply with local data protection legislation”,

“This only happens if we have strong reason to believe that the account in question will remain unused,” says a message on the website of Ubisoft. Ubisoft it also claims that it will not delete accounts with purchases associated with them for four years, although the email sent to the user appears to contradict that.

UBISOFT closes your account if you haven’t logged in for some time. You will lose all your games purchased forever. pic.twitter.com/exC78bUt93 —AntiDRM🔴 (@PC_enjoyer) July 19, 2023

The email has further highlighted the issues around DRM (Digital Rights Management) and digital games. In a digital ecosystem, it is completely at the discretion of a company when or if they want to terminate an account, with seemingly very little recourse to the user.

It also highlights that if a publisher like Ubisoftwhich publishes several digital-only titles, decides to remove those titles from sale, even having them in your digital account is not a completely reliable way to preserve them, as accounts can be closed quickly.

The Video Game History Foundationin collaboration with the Software Preservation Networkhas recently claimed that 87% of classic video games released in the United States are “critically endangered.”

