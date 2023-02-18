Reportedly, ubisoft should herald a revival of a single-player series”forgotten” at this year’s E3.

The indiscretion, launched by Tom Henderson Of Insider Gamingcomes on the heels of Ubisoft’s announcement earlier this week that it will be attending this year’s E3 ready to showcase “A lot of things“.

After a tough few years, the E3 will finally return as a live event for the first time since 2019. While Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are increasingly likely to skip this event, Ubisoft is the first major publisher toonfirm your participation.

While no one knows what the company might show off at the event, a recent report from the aforementioned Tom Henderson revealed what Ubisoft would have planned.

What is certain, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, is that the title in question will bring back a franchise set aside by Ubisoft itself. The other thing taken for granted by the source is that this title will not be related to the Rayman saga.

As for titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2The remake of Splinter Cell, Far cry 7 and the Star Wars title developed by Massive Entertainment, Insider Gaming reveals that “they will all be shown later“.

Apart from Beyond Good and Evil 2, a title whose fate is increasingly mysterious, the remaining titles would still be in the future very early stages of development. Should they appear at this year’s E3, Insider Gaming believes will be shown in the form of movie trailers.

E3 2023 will take place between 13 and 16 June at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Aside from the confirmation of Ubisoft’s participation, no other participants have been announced.