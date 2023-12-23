













All because he discovered that images of his development tools suddenly appeared online. This type of software is proprietary to the company and very few should know about it.

To a well-known media outlet, Ubisoft commented that it is keeping track of what is happening. This began with a post from the security research group known as VX-Underground.

This group shared the screenshots, which could only be obtained from their internal work network.

So due to this situation it was necessary for there to be some statements from the company in this regard.

According to Ubisoft 'We are aware of an alleged data security incident and are currently investigating. We have no more to share at this time.'.

What does VX-Underground say? This group claims that someone told them that they violated the security of this publisher and developer on December 20, 2024. They also shared that they planned to steal around 900GB of information from the company.

December 20th an unknown Threat Actor compromised Ubisoft. The individual had access for roughly 48 hours until administration realized something was off and access was revoked. They aimed to exfiltrate roughly 900gb of data but lost access. — vx-underground (@vxunderground) December 22, 2023

This attacker claims that he gained access to the Ubisoft SharePoint server as well as Microsoft Teams, Confluence, and the MongoDB Atlas dashboard.

What he did he shared with a series of screenshots. Apparently, one of the objectives of the hacker or hackers was information from the players of Rainbow 6 Siege.

But before they could do so, the company's security team detected them and they lost access. That is why the investigation continues.

With details by Bleeping Computer. Apart from Ubisoft we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

