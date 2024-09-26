In light of the postponement of Assassin’s Creed Shadows to next year and the unconvincing commercial results of Star Wars Outlawsat home Ubisoft there is an air of heavy concern, so much so as to push the executive committee and the board of directors of the French giant to initiate an investigation and review of the company.

As reported by the portal Insider Gamingthe news came via a financial report and an update from the company, which in addition to the announcements related to Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, states:

In light of recent challenges, we recognize the need for greater efficiency while satisfying the public. Accordingly, beyond the first important actions taken in the short term, the Executive Committee, under the supervision of the Board of Directors, is initiating a review aimed at further improving our execution, particularly in this player-centric approach, and accelerating our strategy towards a more performant model for the benefit of our stakeholders and shareholders. Finally, let me address some of the polarized comments about Ubisoft lately. I want to reaffirm that we are an entertainment-focused company, creating games for the broadest possible audience, and that our goal is not to promote any specific agenda. We remain committed to creating games for fans and players that everyone can enjoy.

Current former Ubisoft employees have reported that the move was inevitable and that “the predictions were clear”as many Ubisoft studios were struggling due to poor management. How can we forget, for example, the abandonment from the ranks of Ubisoft Milan of our compatriot Davide Soliani, the father of the excellent Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle And Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope released exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

